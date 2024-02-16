ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert.

Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Court records show that he has been jailed on a $200,000 bond and doesn't yet have an attorney. He has no phone listing.

The accident happened early Wednesday. Police said 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, were crossing a downtown street when they were struck. Police said Henderson sped through red lights before his Jeep Cherokee struck another vehicle, then hit the women.

Bracero and Cordova had come to St. Louis to see the Drake performance Tuesday night.

The deaths have spawned new concerns about reckless driving in St. Louis. Last February, a 17-year-old athlete from Tennessee, Janae Edmondson, lost both legs after being struck by a car following a downtown volleyball tournament.