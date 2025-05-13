World

A man has been arrested over a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house

British police said Tuesday that they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.

May 13, 2025 at 7:10AM

The 21-year-old was arrested early Tuesday over three fires that police say may be linked — a blaze early Monday that damaged the door of Starmer's private house in the Kentish Town neighborhood, a nearby vehicle fire a day earlier, and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London.

The fires caused no injuries.

Starmer doesn't currently live in his privatre house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister's official Downing Street residence.

The Metropolitan Police force said that counterterrorism detectives were leading the investigation because of the house's ''previous connections with a high-profile public figure.''

Starmer's house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

