A man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials pleads guilty

In one social media post in August 2022, referring to Griswold and Hobbs, Brockbank allegedly said: ''Once those people start getting put to death then the rest will melt like snowflakes and turn on each other,'' according to copies of the threats included in court documents. Griswold and Hobbs were not named as among those allegedly targeted by Brockbank when he was first arrested but were identified as victims in evidence unsealed in September.