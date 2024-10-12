Nation

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica's Pacific coast, no serious damage reported

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook parts of Costa Rica on Saturday but appears not to have caused any serious damage.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 12, 2024 at 6:55PM

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook parts of Costa Rica on Saturday but appears not to have caused any serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Tamarindo, near the border with Nicaragua, where it was also felt. It had a depth of about 12 miles (18 kilometers).

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad

SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.

Nation

Middle East latest: Iran indirectly threatens US forces against operating in Israel

Nation

1 adult fatally shot at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee