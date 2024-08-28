World

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 10:50PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which took place 37 miles (60 kilometers) off the coast of the western region of La Libertad, shook much of the Central American nation. The tremor was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

It was also felt strongly in neighboring Guatemala.

According to a report shared by Bukele, there was no risk of tsunami following the earthquake.

''Thank God, there have been no human or material damages reported so far,'' he wrote. ''100% of services and traffic on roads continue without interruption.''

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

