SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's weather agency says a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck a region near the southwestern county of Buan.

It was the strongest earthquake detected in South Korea in 2024, but there were no immediate reports of major damage as of Wednesday morning. The earthquake had an estimated depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

South Korea's weather agency said people would have felt the shaking in the southwestern region of North Jeolla Province and that the force of the quake could be strong enough to break windows or cause objects to fall.

Jo Hae-jin, an official at the North Jeolla Province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from residents who felt the shaking. She said the damage from the quake has been minor so far, including a fractured wall reported at a home in Buan and a broken window reported in the nearby town of Judeok.