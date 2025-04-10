A Los Angeles woman arrested in Russia has been freed in a prisoner swap. Here's what we know

LOS ANGELES — Moscow has freed a Russian American convicted of treason in exchange for a Russian German man jailed on smuggling charges in the U.S.
The prisoner swap was completed Thursday and Ksenia Karelina was "on a plane back home to the United States,'' U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X.
She was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine. U.S. authorities have called the case ''absolutely ludicrous.''
Here is what is known about Karelina and Russia's case against her:
Who is Karelina?
Karelina, also identified in some media as Ksenia Khavana, is a citizen of the U.S. and Russia who had lived in Los Angeles.
The independent Russian news outlet Mediazona said that she had received U.S. citizenship after marrying an American.
Isabella Koretz, owner of a Beverly Hills spa where Karelina had worked for eight years, told The Associated Press last year that Karelina, a ballet dancer, came to the U.S. to study at the University of Maryland in Baltimore before relocating to California.