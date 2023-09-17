PALMDALE, Calif. — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening and is now in critical condition, the department said.
The deputy was found in medical distress around 6 p.m. outside a sheriff station in Palmdale, a city northeast of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital.
The department provided no additional information but scheduled a news conference for later Saturday night.
''It is sickening, heartbreaking news,'' Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, posted on X.
