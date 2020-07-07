HEADS OF THE CLASS

Minnesota has five AAU basketball programs: D1 Minnesota, Grassroots Sizzle, Howard Pulley, Minnesota Heat and Minnesota Comets. After a delayed and uncertain start to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, those teams could square off during the D1 Summer Classic, July 17-19 at Shakopee High School.

Here are some of the top players with Minnesota connections:

Class of 2021

Player Height, position High school AAU team

Chet Holmgren 7-0 center Minnehaha Academy Grassroots Sizzle

Kendall Brown 6-7 guard Sunrise Christian Academy, Kan. (formerly East Ridge) MoKan Elite

Treyton Thompson 6-11 forward La Lumiere School, Ind. (formerly Alexandria) D1 Minnesota

Will Tschetter 6-8 forward Stewartville Minnesota Heat

Andrew Morgan 6-8 forward Waseca Minnesota Heat

Class of 2022

Player Height, position High school AAU team

Tre Holloman 6-1 guard Cretin-Derham Hall Howard Pulley

Camden Heide 6-5 guard Wayzata D1 Minnesota

Prince Aligbe 6-6 wing Minnehaha Academy Grassroots Sizzle

Elvis Nnaji 6-9 center Hopkins D1 Minnesota

Eli King 6-2 guard Caledonia D1 Minnesota

Joe Hurlburt 6-10 center Enderlin, N.D. D1 Minnesota

Tamin Lipsey 6-2 guard Ames, Iowa D1 Minnesota