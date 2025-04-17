A look at why an island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico and what caused it

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico this week, leaving 1.4 million customers without power and more than 400,000 without water.
It was the second massive outage to hit Puerto Rico since New Year's Eve, when a blackout left 90% of clients without power.
Crews on Thursday scrambled to restore power as a growing number of Puerto Ricans called on the governor to cancel the contracts of two companies that oversee the generation, transmission and distribution of power on the U.S. territory of 3.2 million residents.
When did the blackout occur?
At 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, massive generating plants began to shut down across Puerto Rico after a transmission line failed.
Refrigerators stopped humming, air conditioners fell silent and traffic lights went dark.
People started realizing the magnitude of the outage when they began calling friends and family that live on the other side of the island who said that they, too, were without power.
Hundreds of businesses closed, including the biggest mall in the Caribbean. Hospitals and the main international airport began running on generators while dozens of passengers using a rapid transit system that serves the capital, San Juan, were forced to walk on an overpass next to the train's rails to evacuate.