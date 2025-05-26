A look at vehicle ramming incidents across the globe

A minivan that crashed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the city team's Premier League soccer championship is the latest in a series of car-ramming tragedies across the globe.
British police say Monday's incident is not being treated as terrorism. Authorities say 27 people were taken to the hospital and another 20 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Other vehicle ramming incidents have claimed lives. This year, 11 people were killed in Vancouver, British Columbia, when an SUV sped down a closed street, hitting people attending a festival. Fifteen people died in an attack along Bourbon Street that took place just before New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl.
Here are some major vehicle ramming incidents:
LONDON, May 26, 2025 — A 53-year-old British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who had been celebrating the city team's Premier League soccer championship, as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror, injuring more than 45 people.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2025 — A suspect was charged with multiple counts of murder after an Audi SUV sped down a closed, food-truck-lined street and hit people attending a festival, killing 11. Officials say 32 people were hurt. Authorities say the suspect, a 30-year-old man, had a history of mental health issues.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 1, 2025 — At least 15 people are killed and dozens are injured after a U.S. citizen from Texas rams a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district at 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. The FBI identifies the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar. He is killed in a firefight with police.
MAGDEBURG, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024 — At least five people are killed and more than 200 are injured when a car slams into a Christmas market in eastern Germany. Police arrest a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who supports Germany's far-right AfD party.