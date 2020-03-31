Gophers draft prospects

Antoine Winfield, Jr.

• The All-America safety should go no later than second round because of his versatility and playmaking. He could be a starter as a rookie. Very instinctive player. My biased hope for destination: Vikings. Would love to see how Mike Zimmer utilized him in his scheme.

Tyler Johnson

• This is a deep draft class for wide receivers, perhaps historically deep, which isn’t ideal for Johnson. Sure, he’s not a speed-burner but he’s highly productive and had his best games against the toughest defenses last season. He will be a productive pro, too. Projections of third round seem fair.

Carter Coughlin

• He’s moving back to outside linebacker after playing defensive end as a rush specialist. Likely a later round pick. His attitude and work ethic will impress teams. Plus, he’ll be able to play on every special-teams unit.

Kamal Martin

• Pro scouts who visited the Gophers early last season were intrigued by Martin and his frame. Injuries disrupted his senior season, which complicates his draft status, along with the COVID-19 shutdown. Probably a late-round pick.

Chip Scoggins






