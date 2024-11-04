A look at the weather expected in battleground states on Election Day

Temperatures will be above normal in Michigan with southern parts of the state in the 70s (21-26 C). Detroit could see temperatures in the high 70s (around 25 C). A few thunderstorms in lower Michigan are possible later in the day. The Upper Peninsula will see temperatures in the 50s (10-15 C) and 60s (15.6-20.6 C) and around 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) of rain.