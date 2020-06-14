Player-by-player roster breakdown

The Wolves had a lot of new faces join the team just before the February trade deadline. The Star Tribune’s Chris Hine took a look at the status of everybody on the roster heading into the offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns: The normally durable Towns played just 35 of 64 games while dealing with knee and wrist injuries. He’ll be rehabilitating his left wrist over the summer after playing just one game with buddy D’Angelo Russell.

D’Angelo Russell: Russell said he has found a home in Minnesota, and with a contract that has him here through three more years and a front office determined to turn him into an All-Star again, he might as well get comfortable.

Malik Beasley: Beasley enters restricted free agency at a bad time, since the salary cap is likely to drop. But he remains high on the list of priorities headed into the offseason. Beasley made 43% of his threes after joining the Wolves.

Juancho Hernangomez: Same situation as Beasley’s — he’s also a restricted free agent and is also a target for the Wolves in the offseason. But is he the answer as the starting power forward? That’s another question.

James Johnson: Johnson has one year and $16 million left on his deal. He’s the only player on the roster in his 30s and has been a needed veteran voice for the youngest team in the league.

Jarrett Culver: Shooting more consistently is at or near the top of Culver’s to-do list (30% on threes and a woeful 46% from the free-throw line). Wolves are hopeful his defense will take a leap next season.

Josh Okogie: His defense and hustle have endeared him to fans, and he was one of only two players President Gersson Rosas inherited who survived roster turnover. His three-point shooting, however, is just 27.4% through two seasons.

Jake Layman: Started to play really well before a toe injury cost him all but 23 games. He seemed a natural fit offensively. He was the only free agent Rosas signed to a multiyear deal last summer.

Naz Reid: The Wolves are high on Reid’s offensive acumen, and as a big man who shot 39% on three-pointers in the G League, you can see why. They started him when Towns was out late in the season.

Jaylen Nowell: Nowell showed a lot of potential in Iowa, averaging 21 points while shooting 44% from three-point range. If he can find a way to translate that to the NBA, he can carve out a role.

Jordan McLaughlin: McLaughlin is on a two-way contract and made his best case that he belongs in the NBA. Over his last 15 games, he averaged 10 points on 55% shooting and 5.1 assists.

Kelan Martin: Multiple times Martin earned regular rotation minutes. The Wolves love his shooting stroke, but do they love it enough to convert his two-way contract to an NBA deal?

Jacob Evans: Former first-round pick came over in the Russell trade from Golden State. Spent most of his time in the organization in Iowa and has one year left on his contract.

Omari Spellman: Spellman, also part of the Russell trade, has averaged 6.8 points in 100 NBA games. The Wolves sent him to Iowa, but Spellman will be looking to get back on the main roster.

Jarred Vanderbilt: Came from Denver with Beasley and Hernangomez. Was an intriguing prospect at 6-9 out of college thanks in part to his rebounding.

Evan Turner: Never played for the Wolves after arriving before the deadline. Will be a free agent.



























