A look at the PLO's new vice president, Hussein al-Sheikh

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Hussein al-Sheikh has been named vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people.
The appointment makes the 64-year-old al-Sheikh the front-runner to one day succeed 89-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, though that isn't guaranteed. The position is among the recent reforms by Abbas meant at currying favor with the international community and positioning himself to play a role in postwar Gaza.
Here's a closer look.
Veteran politician
Born in the West Bank city of Ramallah, al-Sheikh is among Abbas' closest aides and confidants.
He is a veteran politician who has held top positions over decades, most recently as secretary-general of the PLO's powerful executive committee for the past three years.
The PLO oversees the Palestinian Authority, which administers semi-autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Al-Sheikh is responsible for civilian affairs, making him the primary contact with Israel on civilian affairs.
Al-Sheikh spent 11 years in Israeli prisons in his youth, where he learned Hebrew, and is a veteran of the Palestinian security forces — experiences that could give him credibility with Palestinian security figures and the broader public.