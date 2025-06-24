A look at the major players in the crypto industry and their ties to Trump

Ties to Trump: Sun was the top investor in Trump's meme coin, $Trump, and secured the top spot at the president's recent crypto dinner, which was held at Trump's golf course just outside Washington. Sun posted a professionally produced video of himself receiving a $100,000 gold watch that Trump's meme coin awarded to the top four investors. Sun also recently bragged about his close ties to the White House, posting in Chinese on X ''It's all true'' over a series of posts listing his links to the president and his meme coin. Sun was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Biden for working to artificially inflate the price of crypto, an investigation that has been paused since Trump took office. Sun was an early and important investor in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. launched in September. The president's most recent financial disclosure report reveals he made more than $57 million last year from World Liberty Financial, which has launched USD1, a stablecoin pegged at a 1-to-1 ratio to the U.S. dollar.