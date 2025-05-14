A look at the leading candidates for Poland's next president

WARSAW, Poland — Poland holds a presidential election Sunday as the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda nears the end of his second and final term. If none of the 13 candidates wins at least 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held June 1 between the top two. All signs indicate it will be a showdown between Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki.
While much of the power in Poland lies with the prime minister and legislature, the presidency is far more than ceremonial, with influence over foreign policy and military affairs and the ability to veto legislation.
Here is a look at the top four candidates:
Rafał Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw
Trzaskowski, a political ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has been leading in polls with support just above 30% — a clear edge over his two main rivals, both conservative nationalists.
Supporters of the 53-year-old praise his pro-European stance and his role in modernizing Warsaw, which has seen significant infrastructure and cultural investment during his tenure.
However, Poland remains a largely conservative, Catholic country. Trzaskowski's liberal views — particularly his support for LGBTQ+ rights and participation in Pride parades — alienate some voters outside urban centers. He also faces criticism over local governance, including allegations of inefficiency, controversial real estate management and perceived wasteful spending.
In a runoff, he could expect the bulk of right-wing voters to coalesce behind the other candidate. Trzaskowski could also be vulnerable to voter apathy among centrists and progressives who are frustrated with Tusk's inability to deliver on key campaign promises, such as loosening Poland's strict abortion law.