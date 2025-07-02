A look at the charges and potential sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces in his sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The jury in Sean ''Diddy'' Combs sex trafficking trial reached a verdict on all but the most complicated counts - racketeering conspiracy - against the hip-hop star. Jurors are continuing their deliberations Wednesday after saying they couldn't reach a consensus on that top count.
Here's what we know about the charges and potential sentencing:
What are the charges against Sean ''Diddy'' Combs?
The three-time Grammy Award winner has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into abusive sex parties involving hired male sex workers, ensured their compliance with drugs like cocaine and threats to their careers, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence that included kidnapping, arson and beatings.
Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, portrayed the Bad Boys Records founder as the victim of overzealous prosecutors who exaggerated elements of his lifestyle and recreational drug use to bring charges that resulted in what he called a ''fake trial.''
What is racketeering conspiracy?
The most serious charge in this case, it alleges that Combs ran a criminal enterprise for two decades that relied on bodyguards, household staff, personal assistants and others in his orbit to facilitate and cover up crimes.