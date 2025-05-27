A look at the candidates running in Poland's presidential runoff election

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is set to hold a presidential runoff election on Sunday, with a right-wing nationalist and a pro-European liberal running neck-and-neck in a race that could shape the future of one of NATO's and the European Union's most strategically important member states.
The vote comes amid heightened regional tensions driven by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, security concerns across Europe and internal debates about the rule of law.
The winner will replace conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda, whose second term expires this summer. Most political power in Poland lies with a government led by a prime minister and parliament, but the president holds the power to veto laws and influences foreign policy.
Sunday's vote follows a first round on May 18, in which Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski won 31.36% of the vote and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian, earned 29.54%. Eleven other candidates were eliminated.
Nawrocki, a 42-year-old historian with no political experience who is not even a party member, was tapped by Law and Justice as part of a push for a fresh start.
Law and Justice governed Poland from 2015 to 2023, when it lost power to a centrist coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.