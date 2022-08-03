Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A look at the seven punters in Big Ten training camps right now — six from Australia, one from New Zealand — who are alums of the ProKick Australia training program:

Gophers: Mark Crawford, soph., Perth: Punted 47 times and averaged 41.7 yards with 24 inside the opponent's 20. Had six punts of 50 yards or longer. Had only one touchback.

Illinois: Hugh Robertson, fr., Melbourne: Redshirted last year, played in one game in 2020.

Indiana: James Evans, soph., Auckland, New Zealand: Starter last season, averaged 41.9 yards with 13 inside the opponent's 20-yard line and 12 of 50 yards or longer.

Iowa: Tory Taylor, jr., Melbourne: Set single-season Hawkeyes record for putting yards in 2021 with 3,688 and a 46.1 average. Placed 39 of his 80 punts inside the opponent's 20. Honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Ohio State: Jesse Mirco, soph., Freemantle: Starter last season and averaged 42.3 yards. Punted only 31 times.

Purdue: Jack Ansell, soph., Warrnambool: Starter last season and averaged 38.3 yards with 13 punts inside the opponent's 20.

Rutgers: Adam Korsak, sr., Melbourne: Second-team Associated Press All-America and Ray Guy Award finalist in 2021. His 45.25-yard net punting average set an NCAA single-season record. Averaged 45.8 yards per punt.