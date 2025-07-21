A look at Starbucks and its Pumpkin Spice Latte, which returns to US menus Aug. 26

Want a little autumn in your August? You're in luck.
Starbucks said Monday that its Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to store menus in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 26.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since the espresso drink's 2003 launch. It's also produced a host of imitations; Dunkin' introduced pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007, while McDonald's brought them to its menu in 2013.
Here's a look at the Pumpkin Spice Latte by the numbers:
— 100: Number of Starbucks stores that sold the Pumpkin Spice Latte during a test run in Vancouver and Washington in 2003. The following year it launched nationally.
— 79: Number of markets where Starbucks sold the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2024. The company has stores in 85 markets around the world.
— $36.2 billion: Starbucks' net revenue in its 2024 fiscal year, which ended last September. Starbucks' net revenue was $4.1 billion in 2003, when the Pumpkin Spiace Latte first went on sale.
— 33.8%: Increase in mentions of pumpkin spice on U.S. menus between the fall of 2014 and the fall of 2024, according to Technomic.