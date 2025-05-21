A look at South Sudan, where the US is accused of quietly sending migrants

The United States once cheered the creation of South Sudan as an independent nation. Now the U.S. is being asked to explain why it appears to be deporting migrants from as far away as Vietnam to a chaotic country that's once again in danger of collapsing into civil war.
A U.S. judge ordered Trump administration officials to appear at an emergency hearing Wednesday to answer questions.
If the deportations are confirmed, that means people from Vietnam, Cuba and elsewhere are being sent to a nation they have no link to, thousands of miles from where they want to be. Vietnam's list of its embassies in Africa shows the closest one to South Sudan is in Tanzania, over 800 miles away.
South Sudan's police spokesperson, Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that no migrants had arrived in the country and that if they do, they would be investigated and again ''redeported to their correct country'' if found not to be South Sudanese.
Recently, the Trump administration abruptly revoked the visas of all South Sudanese, saying the country's government failed to accept the return of its citizens ''in a timely manner.'' South Sudan pushed back, saying the person in question was Congolese, but later said it would allow him into the country ''in the spirit of maintaining friendly relations'' with the U.S.
South Sudan's government has struggled since independence from Sudan in 2011 to deliver many of the basic services of a state. Years of conflict have left the country heavily reliant on aid that has been hit hard by another Trump administration decision — sweeping cuts in foreign assistance.
Here's a look at South Sudan, whose own people had been granted U.S. temporary protected status because of insecurity at home.
A deadly divide