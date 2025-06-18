A look at soaring border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Tens of thousands of people gathered in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh on Wednesday for a march to show their solidarity with the government and military, amid soaring tensions with neighboring Thailand following a border row that erupted last month.
Here's what to know about the latest dispute between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.
What was the latest conflict about?
The recent dispute was triggered in May after armed forces of Thailand and Cambodia briefly fired at each other in a relatively small ''no man's land'' constituting territory along their border that both countries claim as their own.
Both sides have said they acted in self-defense. One Cambodian soldier was killed.
While the countries said afterwards they have agreed to de-escalate the situation, Cambodian and Thai authorities continue to implement or threaten measures short of armed force at each other, keeping tensions high.
Thailand has added restrictions at the border such as limiting crossing times and barring Thai casino tourists and workers from crossing into Cambodia.
Cambodia has banned Thai movies and TV shows, stopped the import of Thai fruits and vegetables and boycotted its neighbor's international internet links and power supply.