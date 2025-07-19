A look at recent vehicle-ramming incidents

A car that was driven into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday and injured 30 people is the latest in a series of car-ramming tragedies across the globe. Authorities say bystanders then attacked the driver, who was later found to have been shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Other vehicle-ramming incidents have claimed lives. This year, 11 people were killed in Vancouver, British Columbia, when an SUV sped down a closed street, hitting people attending a festival. Fifteen people died in an attack along Bourbon Street that took place just before New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl.
Here are some major vehicle-ramming incidents:
LONDON, May 26, 2025 — A 53-year-old British man plows his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city team's Premier League soccer championship, as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror, injuring more than 45 people.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2025 — A suspect is charged with multiple counts of murder after an Audi SUV speeds down a closed, food-truck-lined street and hits people attending a festival, killing 11. Officials say 32 people are hurt. Authorities say the suspect, a 30-year-old man, had a history of mental health issues.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 1, 2025 — At least 15 people are killed and dozens are injured after a U.S. citizen from Texas rams a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district at 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. The FBI identifies the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar. He is killed in a firefight with police.
MAGDEBURG, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024 — At least five people are killed and more than 200 are injured when a car slams into a Christmas market in eastern Germany. Police arrest a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who supports Germany's far-right AfD party.
ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2024 — A 62-year-old driver rams his car into people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35. Authorities say the suspect is upset about his divorce. He pleads guilty to endangering public safety by dangerous means and is sentenced to death.