A look at key events that triggered South Korea's snap presidential election

In a televised announcement at 10:29 p.m., Yoon tells the nation he's declaring martial law, portraying the National Assembly as a ''den of criminals'' paralyzing government affairs. As lawmakers begin rushing to the National Assembly, the military's martial law command issues a proclamation declaring sweeping government powers, including the suspension of political parties' activities and control over media. It says anyone who violates the decree can be arrested without a warrant. Hundreds of heavily armed troops encircle the legislature, apparently to prevent lawmakers from gathering to vote on the martial law declaration.