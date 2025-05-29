A look at key events that triggered South Korea's snap presidential election

SEOUL, South Korea — After months of political turmoil, South Koreans head to the polls next week to elect a president to succeed disgraced former leader Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office over his ill-fated decision to impose martial law in December.
Here is a timeline of events that led to Tuesday's tense snap election:
Dec. 1
According to their criminal indictments, Yoon meets with his defense minister to discuss gridlock in the National Assembly as liberal opposition lawmakers use their majority to impeach senior officials and prosecutors and cut government budgets. Prosecutors say Yoon told the minister he wanted to take ''emergency measures'' against the opposition, something they allege he had been saying for months.
Dec. 3
In a televised announcement at 10:29 p.m., Yoon tells the nation he's declaring martial law, portraying the National Assembly as a ''den of criminals'' paralyzing government affairs. As lawmakers begin rushing to the National Assembly, the military's martial law command issues a proclamation declaring sweeping government powers, including the suspension of political parties' activities and control over media. It says anyone who violates the decree can be arrested without a warrant. Hundreds of heavily armed troops encircle the legislature, apparently to prevent lawmakers from gathering to vote on the martial law declaration.
Dec. 4
At around 1 a.m., 190 lawmakers, including 18 from Yoon's own conservative People Power Party, vote unanimously to lift martial law. Troops and police begin to retreat from the National Assembly shortly after. At 4:30 a.m., martial law is formally lifted following a Cabinet meeting.