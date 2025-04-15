A look at ER boarding in the US from the AP and Side Effects Public Media

AURORA, Ill. — Long ER waits in the U.S. are common, especially for older patients. Some wait for many hours or even days before they get a hospital bed.
In collaboration with The Associated Press, Side Effects Public Media's Ben Thorp reports that experts say things will only get worse as the U.S. prepares for a ''silver tsunami'' — that is, an aging population, which may come with complex diseases and more dementia cases.
___
Ben Thorpe, Side Effects Public Media reporter: Tracy Balhan flips through old photos of her dad, Bill Speer, at their vacation home in Indiana. In one photo, her father wears a t-shirt in front of a sweaty bucket of beer bottles.
BALHAN: ''He does have my shirt on: Pops. The man. The myth. The legend.''
THORPE: Balhan misses her dad. She even keeps some of his old voicemails.
SPEER VOICEMAIL: ''I'm going to go to the place tomorrow so I want to know what I want to complain about. If you get a minute, give me a call." (Balhan laughing, fades under).
THORPE: Speer passed away last year after a long struggle with dementia. They routinely ended up in the emergency room.