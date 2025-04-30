A look at dandyism, the Black fashion style powering the Met Gala

NEW YORK — Fashion icons like Dapper Dan, Janelle Monáe and the late André Leon Talley are known for their distinctive approaches to sartorial style — bold splashes of color, luxurious fabrics, playful construction, capes — but fashion savants and historians agree that a common thread weaves their tailored looks together: dandyism.
The history-laden style movement will be front and center as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute spring exhibit, ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,'' kicking off with the biggest night in fashion, Monday's Met Gala.
Inspired by Monica Miller's book ''Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,'' the exhibit focuses on Black style and specifically menswear from the 18th century to present day, with dandyism as a unifying theme.
What is dandyism?
Once used to describe the aristocratic style and leisurely pursuits of figures like Regency England's Beau Brummell, dandyism has been recontextualized over the years to embody liberation and resistance through exuberant self-expression.
This evolution of the term began with the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Miller, guest curator of the Met exhibit, writes how, in the 18th century, young, dandified Black servants in England were forced to wear gold, brass or silver collars with padlocks and fine livery — uniforms for slaves and servants — that signaled their owners' wealth.
''They wanted the enslaved person to stand out almost as if they were a luxury item,'' said Jonathan Square, Parsons School of Design assistant professor and one of the advisers on the Met exhibit.
Slaves arrived in America with few or no belongings. What they had left, they treasured, be it beads or small precious objects, Miller writes.