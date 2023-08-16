Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's proposed 2024 budget focuses on familiar but critical priorities — public safety and police reform, housing, and parks and roads.

It also carries a high price tag. Under the proposed $1.8 billion spending package unveiled Tuesday, the city's property tax levy would jump about 6.2%, and the owner of a $331,000 home would see an annual property tax increase of $150 to $160.

That's about the same increase as last year, even though the city benefited from a forecasted 1.6% increase in revenue — a combination of increased state local government aid funds, increased property values, and increased economic activity from downtown events such as marquee concerts.

On behalf of taxpayers, we urge the City Council to listen to public feedback and carefully review the spending targets before a final budget is adopted before the end of the year. Property owners could also see increases from the Minneapolis Public Schools and Hennepin County.

Frey noted in an interview with the Star Tribune Editorial Board that the budget delivers on promises made to residents and is rooted in collaboration with council members as well as leaders of other units of government.

During his Tuesday address, Frey named each of the 13 council members and mentioned something they'd requested that he had included in his plan — evidence, he said, of a "collective budget." He told editorial writers that all council members got something in the budget that was either their first or second choice.

Frey's plan wisely includes increasing funding by $16 million in 2024 and an estimated $11 million in 2025 for new hires in the Police Department. The plan includes additional civilian positions in MPD that would engage the public and oversee reform.

And about $1.45 million would be spent to expand the city's behavioral crisis response program — teams of specialists who are often better-suited than officers to respond to a mental health crisis.

The mayor's budget proposal funds up to 731 officers — up from the current level of 586 — although Frey acknowledged that recruiting remains a challenge.

In housing, Frey wants to resurrect a tax by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority that would cost the median property owner about $21 a year. That funding would add several million to the agency, which is grappling with a $229 million backlog of repairs and the need to provide additional deeply affordable housing.

The mayor's budget also would invest $70 million on city streets, including $470,000 for much-needed new pothole-patching equipment.

In his address, Frey repeated his State of the City theme, saying Minneapolis is in a "state of rebound.'' He added that "we're also in a state of transition as we roll away from crisis mode and plan for the realities of our future.''

Frey said he is "hopeful" that there can be a better sense of unity with council members and other government entities over looming issues such as the soon-to-come federal consent decree for MPD, deferred public housing maintenance and new construction, addressing the climate crisis, and improved roads and parks.

Regardless of the final budget adopted later this year, Frey's right: Collaboration is crucial in a city facing a long to-do list, inflationary pressures and taxpayers who expect better services.