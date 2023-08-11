WARSAW, Poland — A local train hit a truck at a railway crossing in central Poland, leaving 22 people injured, firefighters said Friday.

Four of those injured in the crash near Dalanowek were hospitalized, one in very serious condition who was taken by air ambulance, according to Janusz Majewski, deputy head of the regional firefighters.

The firefighters posted photos on their Facebook showing the single-carriage local train with a damaged nose and the almost untouched cabin of the otherwise mangled truck, at a small crossing among fields.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the truck, but train passengers and the driver were among those hurt.

Accidents caused by trucks forcing priority at rural railway crossings are not infrequent in Poland.