‘A living laboratory’: An accidental delta taught Louisiana scientists how to rebuild wetlands

ST. MARY PARISH, LA. — Amid the rapid erosion of Louisiana’s coast, something hopeful is happening where the Atchafalaya River meets the Gulf. A flow of sediment from a decades-old river diversion has accidentally given birth to new wetlands.
While that small delta is dwarfed by what’s washing away all around it, researchers have gained knowledge from Wax Lake Delta that could help save the rest of Louisiana’s coast and contribute to a better understanding of wetland science across the globe.
“We have sea level rise, we have storms, but yet … the Wax Lake Delta remains and continues to grow and reach out into the Atchafalaya Basin,” said Alisha Renfro, a coastal scientist with the National Wildlife Federation.
Researchers at Louisiana State University’s Coastal Systems Ecology Lab, led by wetland scientist and professor Robert Twilley, take regular trips to Wax Lake to study what makes a healthy wetland. They monitor soil chemistry and study the way water moves throughout the delta, depositing sediment and building land as it flows.
“Wax Lake has this beautiful, long history of researchers that literally wrote the textbook on what is a delta based on that region,” Twilley said.
Rather than having to rely on computer modeling for their research, Wax Lake is known as a “living laboratory,” said Renfro, describing it as the perfect place to study what makes a healthy wetland.
A happy accident
During a research trip on a bright February morning, alligators meandered through the marshy channels of the Wax Lake Delta, part of the Atchafalaya Wildlife Management Area. The scientists were happy to see them. The presence of so many apex predators in the muddy water is a testament to the health of the ecosystem, said Jessica Richardson, a data manager working with Twilley at LSU in the Coastal Sciences department.
White ibises gathered on the land, and schools of silvery fish darted through the dark water.