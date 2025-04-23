A little-known federal agency is at the center of Trump's executive order to overhaul US elections

ATLANTA — Florida's ''hanging chads'' ballot controversy riveted the nation during the 2000 presidential contest and later prompted Congress to create an independent commission to help states update their voting equipment.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission has operated in relative anonymity since, but is now central to President Donald Trump'sexecutive order seeking to overhaul elections. One of the commission's boards will meet Thursday in North Carolina, the first commission-related meeting since the directives were announced.
Among other things, Trump directed the agency to update the national voter registration form to add a proof of citizenship requirement. But whether the president can order an independent agency to act and whether the commission has the authority to do what Trump wants will likely be settled in court.
Why was the commission created?
Congress approved the Help America Vote Act in 2002 to help states replace outdated voting systems and improve the voting experience.
It passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support and was signed into law by then-President George W. Bush, a Republican who won the 2000 presidential contest over Democrat Al Gore in a disputed election that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The culprit was a method of voting at the time in Florida that relied on so-called punch-card ballots, which required voters to mark their choices using a hand-held stylus. But thousands of voters didn't punch their ballot choices completely, leaving it to local election workers — some using magnifying glasses — to divine their intent. The resulting chaos in the pivotal swing state and intense national attention turned ''hanging" and ''pregnant" chads into household terms.
The Supreme Court ultimately stopped the counting, leaving Bush with a 537-vote victory margin that gave him the Electoral Votes he needed to claim the presidency.