A list of deadly shootings on college campuses in the US

The latest shooting on a college campus in the U.S. unfolded Thursday at Florida State University.
Frightened students, faculty and parents there for a tour took cover and waited in classrooms, offices and dorms across the campus after the university in Tallahassee issued an active shooter alert midday near the student union.
Students and parents inside the student union said they hid in a bowling alley and crammed into a freight elevator after hearing gunshots outside the building. The extent of injuries and details about the suspect or how the shooting unfolded were not immediately released Thursday.
The university's main library was the site of another shooting in 2014, when a 31-year-old gunman wounded three people before he was shot and killed by police.
Here is a look at other deadly shootings on U.S. college campuses in recent decades:
MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY: February 2023, 3 dead
A 43-year-old gunman fired inside an academic building and the student union, killing three students and injuring five others. He later killed himself miles away from the campus in East Lansing while being confronted by police.
UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, LAS VEGAS: December 2023, 3 dead