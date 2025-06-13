A letter demanding data on Cuban medical missions roils the Caribbean and the Americas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An unusual request from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights about Cuban medical brigades that operate worldwide and provide much needed help has roiled countries in the Caribbean and the Americas.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the commission asks members of the Organization of American States, OAS, for details including whether they have an agreement with Cuba for medical missions, whether those workers have labor and union rights and information about any labor complaints.
''This was an unprecedented move,'' said Francesca Emanuele, senior international policy associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington. ''It's deeply troubling.''
Cuba has more than 22,000 doctors working in more than 50 countries, including in the Caribbean and the Americas, according to its government. A breakdown for the region was not available, but many impoverished nations in the Caribbean rely heavily on those medical professionals.
The commission, an independent body of the OAS, which is heavily funded by the U.S., said it plans to analyze the data collected as well as offer recommendations ''given the persistence of reports of rights violations.''
A spokesperson for the commission declined comment, saying the letter is private.
The letter was sent after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions in late February for Cuban or foreign government officials accused of involvement in Cuba's medical missions, which he called ''forced labor.''
''The timing is really suspicious,'' Emanuele said, noting that the information requested ''falls squarely'' within the member states' sovereign decision-making. ''The role of this organization should not be distorted.''