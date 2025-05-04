A legislative session like no other: Key issues that didn't go in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' favor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For six years, Gov. Ron DeSantis had a firm grasp on Florida's legislature. In his second-to-last legislative session, that is not the case.
Top lawmakers once stood beside DeSantis on issues ranging from parental rights and DEI programs to abortion and gun rights. These padded DeSantis' national profile ahead of his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2024.
This year, the Republican governor looked to enforce President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, remove state property taxes and address South Florida's condominium crisis. Instead, his influence dwindled as fellow Republicans publicly defied his directives and even raised questions about his handling of state agencies.
The Legislature adjourned the legislative session late Friday without a budget prepared to be signed by DeSantis, who wields the power of the line-item veto to only approve specific appropriations in a budget package. Lawmakers extended the session until early June after announcing they have a framework for a budget. The governor would need to sign it before July 1, when the fiscal year begins.
The opposition presents a whole new challenge for the term-limited governor who may have aspirations to run for president in 2028. And DeSantis has been amping up his rhetoric against legislators, labeling them the ''House of Pettiness.''
Here are some key issues that didn't necessarily go in DeSantis' favor:
Lawmakers defied DeSantis on immigration
In January, Republican lawmakers opened and then immediately ended a special session called by DeSantis on Trump's immigration agenda. Determined to tackle the issue on their own terms, they then gaveled back in, tossed out the governor's proposals and presented their own.