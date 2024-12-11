A Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons is welcomed home

Hamwi was one of hundreds of Lebanese citizens detained during Syria's occupation of Lebanon from 1976 to 2005 and believed to be held in Syrian prisons for decades. On Sunday, freedom came to him and others unexpectedly — prisoners who'd heard rumors about Syria's opposition forces and their sweeping campaign found that guards had abandoned their posts. Hamwi and other prisoners left, he said, and he would soon be among the first from Lebanon to reenter the country.