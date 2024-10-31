A Lebanese family planning for a daughter's wedding is killed in an Israeli strike on their home

Israel has vowed to cripple Hezbollah to put an end to more than a year of cross-border fire by the Iranian-backed militant group that began the day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza. It says its strikes are targeting Hezbollah's members and infrastructure. But there are also hundreds of civilians among the more than 2,000 people killed in the bombardment over the past month — often entire families killed in their homes.