A least one person was killed early Friday afternoon in a collision between a semitrailer truck and an SUV in the west metro, officials and a witness said.

The crash occurred shortly after noon about 1 mile west of Minnetrista on Hwy. 7 at Wildwood Avenue, according to the State Patrol.

The highway was expected to be closed for much of the afternoon as debris is cleared and investigators collect evidence.

Motorist Mark Kulda came upon the scene while heading toward South Dakota and said it appeared that the SUV was heading east when it collided with the westbound semi.

The patrol has yet to disclose the circumstances leading up the crash, who was in each vehicle or how many people died.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety data shows there were 13 crashes resulting in a serious injury or fatality along the 20-mile stretch of Hwy. 7 between St. Louis Park and the Minnetrista area from January 2020 through the first quarter of 2023. Mayors in cities along the corridor have long been asking for safety upgrades.

Star Tribune staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.

Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.








