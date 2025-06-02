A lawyer's prolonged detention shows how El Salvador's gang emergency extends to common crimes

On May 12, dozens of people from an agricultural cooperative protested an eviction outside Bukele's home. One participant was arrested May 12 and another May 13 for alleged public disorder and aggressive resistance. Their cases weren't brought before a judge until May 27. The president also used the protest as an example of why the Congress should pass a foreign agents law — which it did days later — because he said they had been ''manipulated by globalist NGOs.''