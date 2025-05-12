A landscape transformed: As it responds to cuts in federal programs, the arts community reels

''Everybody applies for an NEA grant, year after after year, and if you get it, it's like wow — it's huge," says Howe, a Pulitzer winner for ''New and Selected Poems'' and a former NEA creative writing fellow. ''It's not just the money. It's also deep encouragement. I just felt so grateful. It made a big, big difference. It gives you courage. It says to you, ‘Go on, keep doing it.'''