A kitchen staffed by trans women is a refuge for Mexico City's LGBTQ+ community

Sámano founded Casa Lleca in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to help LGBTQ+ folks and sex workers who were unhoused or at risk of losing their homes. As hotels remained shut down, many had been left without a home or workplace. She said many of the shelters that were opened by the government at that time didn't know how to address the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.