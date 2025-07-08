World

A kindergarten in China added lead to food, and over 200 children are affected

More than 200 kindergarten students were found to have abnormally high levels of lead in their blood after the school added paint to their food, authorities in northwest China reported Tuesday. The case highlights long-running food safety concerns in China.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 12:57PM

BEIJING — More than 200 kindergarten students were found to have abnormally high levels of lead in their blood after the school added paint to their food, authorities in northwest China reported Tuesday. The case highlights long-running food safety concerns in China.

State broadcaster CCTV, citing a police official, said the school in Gansu province added the paint to try to attract more students and increase revenue. CCTV obtained and posted online the full text of an investigation by the province and city.

The Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city bought the paint online and added it while preparing the food, according to CCTV. High levels of lead were found in a three-color breakfast cake and a sausage dish for dinner.

Of the 251 students at the kindergarten, 233 had abnormal lead levels, with 201 receiving hospital treatment, the report said. The World Health Organization says exposure is ''particularly harmful'' to young children, including in the development of the central nervous system.

''There is no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects,'' WHO says.

Dozens of students had levels above the Chinese standard for lead poisoning in children, three other media outlets reported, based on test results shared by parents. The investigation did not provide details of blood tests.

Eight people, including the headmaster, have been detained.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Yemen's Houthi rebels attack a ship in the Red Sea, killing 3, after claiming they sank another

An attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea killed three mariners and wounded two others, a European Union naval force said Tuesday.

World

Pomp, pageantry and politesse greet French PM Macron in display of British royals' soft power

World

Trump and Netanyahu take a victory lap to mark strikes on Iran nuclear facilities