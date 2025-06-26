WASHINGTON — A key Medicaid provision in Trump's big tax cut and spending bill is found to violate Senate rules.
A key Medicaid provision in Trump's big tax cut and spending bill is found to violate Senate rules
A key Medicaid provision in Trump's big tax cut and spending bill is found to violate Senate rules.
The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 1:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in ruling allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in ruling allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.