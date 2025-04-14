A key ally in Trump's migrant crackdown is coming for a visit. What might El Salvador's Bukele get?

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has called for the administration to ''facilitate'' the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident and Salvadoran citizen who had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears of gang persecution. Leavitt said the administration's job is ''to facilitate the return, not to effectuate the return," but Trump indicated later Friday that he would return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. if the high court's justices said to bring him back.