DELPHI, Ind. — A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike.
A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike
A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 7:41PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike
A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike.