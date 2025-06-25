A judge resisted Trump's order on gender identity. The EEOC just fired her

The federal agency charged with protecting workers' civil rights has terminated a New York administrative judge who opposed White House directives, including President Donald Trump's executive order decreeing male and female as two ''immutable'' sexes.
In February, Administrative Judge Karen Ortiz, who worked in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's New York office, called Trump's order ''unethical" and criticized Acting Chair Andrea Lucas — Trump's pick to lead the agency — for complying with it by pausing work on legal cases involving discrimination claims from transgender workers. In an email copied to more than 1,000 colleagues, Ortiz pressed Lucas to resign.
Ortiz was fired on Tuesday after being placed on administrative leave last month. The EEOC declined Wednesday to comment on the termination, saying it does not comment on personnel matters.
In response to the president's order declaring two unchangeable sexes, the EEOC moved to drop at least seven of its pending legal cases on behalf of transgender workers who filed discrimination complaints. The agency, which enforces U.S. workplace anti-discrimination laws, also is classifying all new gender identity-related cases as its lowest priority.
The actions signaled a major departure from the EEOC's prior interpretation of civil rights law.
In her mass February email criticizing the agency's efforts to comply with Trump's order, Ortiz told Lucas, ''You are not fit to be our chair much less hold a license to practice law.'' The letter was leaked on Reddit, where it gained more than 10,000 ''upvotes.'' Many users cheered its author.
The EEOC subsequently revoked her email privileges for about a week and issued her a written reprimand for ''discourteous conduct.''
Ortiz said she continued to ''raise the alarm'' about the agency's treatment of transgender and gender nonconforming complainants, and convey her opposition to the agency's actions. She sent an April 24 email to Lucas and several other internal email groups with the subject line, ''If You're Seeking Power, Here's Power'' and a link to Tears for Fears' 1985 hit ''Everybody Wants to Rule the World.''