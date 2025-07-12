Wires

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in Southern California

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in Southern California.

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 1:38AM

LOS ANGELES — A judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in Southern California.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in Southern California

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in Southern California.

Wires

Boeing reaches settlement with a man whose wife and 3 children died in a 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia

Wires

A Pentagon spokesperson acknowledges a Qatar air base was hit with an Iranian ballistic missile during the June attack