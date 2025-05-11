A jazz club in Johannesburg plays its last songs and laments downtown's decline

JOHANNESBURG — On a Friday evening in downtown Johannesburg, a world away from the genteel suburbs that include some of Africa's wealthiest neighborhoods, groups of men huddle on a dark street as a security patrol whizzes past.
Around the corner, popular jazz venue the Marabi Club is hosting its last Friday night show before closing down – another victim of the city center's decay and the jarring inequality in post-apartheid South Africa.
''It's devastating. This is such an iconic space in the inner city and now we have one more reason not to come downtown. It's a true sign of the city's decline,'' said Renata Lawton-Misra, 34, a climate change consultant, attending the concert with her husband, Kyle Schutte.
For Schutte, the reasons behind the closure are clear. ''Safety concerns,'' said the 38-year-old financial consultant who said he wouldn't normally set foot in the area. Downtown is now known for rampant crime and dilapidated infrastructure after an exodus of white people to the suburbs after the apartheid system of racial segregation ended in 1994. ''True or not, perception is the issue.''
The Marabi Club had been part of a wave of investments designed to reinvigorate downtown, in particular the Maboneng district, about a decade ago. It was founded in 2017 by TJ Steyn, son of the late South African insurance magnate Douw Steyn, and Dale De Ruig.
The club attracted visitors including Jay Z and Beyonce.
''Look at what we created here with amazing food and music,'' said waiter Emanuel Mcotheli, pointing to the packed room of mainly Black urban professionals.
The club was named after marabi, a jazz movement that emerged in the 1920s, to honor South Africa's rich musical heritage. Back then, miners and day laborers would congregate downtown and were drawn into illegal shebeens (taverns) by the sound of marabi, repetitive and improvisational keyboard tunes.