A jab from 33,000 feet cools Trump–Macron ties, but is it just a passing frost?

PARIS — What began with a handshake evolved into turbulence at 33,000 feet as one of diplomacy's oddest relationships took another strange turn.
The political chemistry that once defined the Trump–Macron dynamic — immortalized by a famously tense 29-second handshake in 2017 — was nowhere to be seen in midair Tuesday when U.S. President Donald Trump blasted his French counterpart on social media.
As Trump departed the G7 summit early, French President Emmanuel Macron tried to reframe the exit as strategic.
''There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange,'' Macron told reporters, suggesting the U.S. might help broker a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
But aboard Air Force One, Trump responded with a swipe that accused Macron of showboating.
''Wrong! He is ‘publicity seeking' and always gets it wrong," Trump said. "He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington… Much bigger than that. Stay tuned!''
The takedown punctured Macron's narrative and revealed a rupture in a relationship that has featured theater, flattery and touch.
Macron, who once styled himself as a ''Trump whisperer,'' has long used charm and proximity to try to manage the unpredictable U.S. leader, often contrasting himself with more openly critical peers like Germany's Angela Merkel. But those efforts are far from foolproof.