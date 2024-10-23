A hurricane's historic destruction hasn't stopped North Carolina election workers and voters

That's not to say it's been easy. The Associated Press spent two days at the start of early voting with election workers and voters in two counties devastated by Helene: Madison, a reliably Republican county that has delivered overwhelming victories for Donald Trump in the last two presidential elections; and Buncombe, a Democratic-leaning county in the hardest hit region and home to the arts and tourist hub of Asheville. It voted heavily for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.