A hospital in southern Gaza says 54 people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 6:42AM

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — A hospital in southern Gaza says 54 people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis.

The Edmonton Oilers advance to the Western Conference finals, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference finals